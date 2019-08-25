https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-10-Oakland-5-14376653.php
San Francisco 10, Oakland 5
|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|10
|13
|9
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vogt dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Posey c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pinder lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Solano ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|011
|080
|—
|10
|Oakland
|011
|000
|210
|—
|5
E_Semien (11). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Dickerson (12), Pillar (32), Chapman (32), Profar (19), Phegley (15). HR_Crawford (10), Vogt (8), Canha (20). SB_Pillar (11). S_Phegley (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Gott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gustave
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Abad
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod W,3-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Anderson
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Moronta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Bassitt
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Diekman
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit L,3-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Puk BS,0-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Trivino
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Buchter
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
Abad pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Petit pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Puk pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Trivino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Bassitt (Longoria), Bumgarner (Chapman). WP_Puk.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, John Libka; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:50. A_53,367 (46,765).
