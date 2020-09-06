San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 33 4 9 4 Calhoun rf 2 1 0 0 Slater dh 5 0 0 0 Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 2 0 Walker 1b 3 0 1 1 Solano 2b 0 0 0 0 D.Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 Locastro pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 1 Ruf lf 1 1 1 1 Rojas dh 3 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 2 1 0 0 Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 Robertson ss 3 0 0 0 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Bart c 4 1 2 1 Dubón cf 4 0 2 1

Arizona 100 000 110 — 3 San Francisco 020 002 00x — 4

DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Walker (13), Flores (7). 3B_Bart (1), Dubón (1). HR_Varsho (1), Longoria (5), Ruf (2). SB_Rojas (0). SF_Walker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Bumgarner L,0-3 4 3 2 2 2 2 Mella 1 2 0 0 0 0 Mantiply 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 Lewicki 2 1-3 4 1 1 1 5

San Francisco Cahill 2 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 Baragar W,4-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Coonrod H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 García H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Gott H,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Rogers H,8 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 Selman H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Watson S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Cahill.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:06.