San Francisco Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 12 7 Totals 36 6 10 6
Yastrzemski cf 4 2 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1
Dickerson lf 3 0 2 1 Reddick rf 5 0 2 2
a-Pence ph-lf 2 1 2 3 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 1
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0
b-Ruf ph-1b 2 0 1 1 2-Springer pr 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0
Flores dh 5 2 1 1 Correa ss 5 0 1 0
Slater rf 5 0 2 0 Tucker lf 5 2 2 0
Crawford ss 4 0 2 1 Maldonado c 3 2 1 1
Tromp c 2 2 0 0 1-Stubbs pr-c 0 0 0 0
c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 1
Heineman c 0 0 0 0
Dubón 2b 5 0 1 0
San Francisco 010 010 301 1 7
Houston 031 002 000 0 6

DP_San Francisco 1, Houston 1. LOB_San Francisco 10, Houston 8. 2B_Reddick 2 (5), Maldonado (1). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Flores (4), Pence (1), Bregman (4). SB_Slater (5). S_Heineman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
T.Anderson 5 5 4 4 3 2
Garcia 2-3 5 2 2 0 0
Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 0
S.Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Gott, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rogers, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Bielak 5 6 2 2 1 4
Paredes, H, 2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Taylor 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Scrubb, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pressly, BS, 1-3 1 2 1 1 1 2
Sneed, L, 0-3 2-3 2 1 0 0 0
Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Pressly.

T_3:52.