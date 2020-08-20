https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-7-L-A-Angels-2-15497211.php
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Slater dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|La Stella 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Belt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|003
|200
|20x
|—
|7
E_Fletcher (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Fletcher (7), La Stella (7), Rendon (4), Crawford (4), Yastrzemski (8). HR_Flores (5), Slater (4). SF_Longoria (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Pat.Sandoval, L, 0-3
|4
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robles
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|Cueto, W, 2-0
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Suárez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Baragar, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Suárez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, John Libka.
T_3:05.
