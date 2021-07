Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to shallow right field, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Buster Posey singles to center field. Alex Dickerson called out on strikes. Brandon Crawford flies out to David Peralta.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker grounds out to shallow infield, Johnny Cueto to LaMonte Wade Jr. to Johnny Cueto. David Peralta flies out to center field to Steven Duggar. Josh Reddick doubles to left field. Josh VanMeter doubles to right field. Josh Reddick scores. Stephen Vogt is intentionally walked. Merrill Kelly singles to left field. Stephen Vogt to third. Josh VanMeter scores. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Giants 1.

Giants fourth. Alex Dickerson strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford singles to center field. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Brandon Crawford scores. Steven Duggar called out on strikes. Donovan Solano singles to shallow left field. Johnny Cueto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks fourth. David Peralta triples to left center field. Josh Reddick homers to right field. David Peralta scores. Josh VanMeter strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt strikes out on a foul tip. Merrill Kelly reaches on error. Throwing error by Wilmer Flores. Josh Rojas grounds out to second base, Donovan Solano to LaMonte Wade Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.

Diamondbacks fifth. Pavin Smith homers to right field. Eduardo Escobar walks. Christian Walker grounds out to shallow infield. Eduardo Escobar out at second. David Peralta grounds out to shallow right field, Donovan Solano to LaMonte Wade Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3.