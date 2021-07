San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants second. Wilmer Flores walks. Steven Duggar singles to left center field. Wilmer Flores to second. Thairo Estrada singles to right field. Steven Duggar to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Alex Wood called out on strikes. LaMonte Wade Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Heath. Wilmer Flores scores. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right field. Thairo Estrada to second. Steven Duggar scores. Buster Posey called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Giants third. Alex Dickerson homers to center field. Brandon Crawford singles to left field. Wilmer Flores pops out to shallow infield to Christian Walker. Steven Duggar flies out to Josh Rojas. Thairo Estrada reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Crawford out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fourth. Nick Ahmed singles to shallow left field. Eduardo Escobar singles to shortstop. Nick Ahmed to third. Christian Walker hit by pitch. Eduardo Escobar to second. Asdrubal Cabrera singles to center field. Christian Walker to second. Eduardo Escobar scores. Nick Ahmed scores. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt singles to left field. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Christian Walker to third. Nick Heath strikes out swinging. Matt Peacock reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Stephen Vogt out at second.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Giants fifth. Alex Dickerson grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep center field. Wilmer Flores singles to deep left field. Brandon Crawford scores. Steven Duggar reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Wilmer Flores out at second. Thairo Estrada doubles to deep left field. Steven Duggar scores. Alex Wood grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Peacock to Christian Walker.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2.

Giants eighth. Steven Duggar strikes out swinging. Thairo Estrada grounds out to shallow infield, Asdrubal Cabrera to Christian Walker. Jaylin Davis pinch-hitting for Dominic Leone. Jaylin Davis doubles to shallow right field. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to right field. Jaylin Davis scores. Mike Yastrzemski singles to center field.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 7, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks eighth. Eduardo Escobar homers to center field. Christian Walker strikes out swinging. Asdrubal Cabrera flies out to deep left field to Austin Slater. Pavin Smith homers to center field. Stephen Vogt flies out to left field to Austin Slater.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 7, Diamondbacks 4.

Giants ninth. Buster Posey walks. Austin Slater grounds out to third base. Buster Posey out at second. Brandon Crawford walks. Wilmer Flores reaches on error. Brandon Crawford to third. Throwing error by Nick Ahmed. Steven Duggar walks. Wilmer Flores to second. Thairo Estrada homers to left field. Steven Duggar scores. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford scores. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Jimmie Sherfy. Darin Ruf grounds out to third base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Christian Walker.

4 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Giants 11, Diamondbacks 4.