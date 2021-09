Cubs first. Rafael Ortega singles to shortstop. Frank Schwindel doubles to deep left field. Rafael Ortega to third. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras singles to right field. Frank Schwindel to third. Rafael Ortega scores. Patrick Wisdom grounds out to shallow infield. Willson Contreras out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Giants 0.

Giants second. Kris Bryant grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel. Brandon Crawford walks. Evan Longoria doubles to deep left field. Brandon Crawford to third. Mike Yastrzemski is intentionally walked. Kevin Gausman strikes out swinging. Tommy La Stella singles to right center field. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Evan Longoria scores. Brandon Crawford scores. Brandon Belt homers to center field. Tommy La Stella scores. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Buster Posey walks. LaMonte Wade Jr. pops out to second base to Matt Duffy.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Cubs 1.

Giants third. Kris Bryant singles to shallow left field. Brandon Crawford singles to right field. Kris Bryant to second. Evan Longoria singles to left center field. Brandon Crawford to third. Kris Bryant scores. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Kevin Gausman grounds out to shallow infield. Evan Longoria to second. Brandon Crawford out at home.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Cubs 1.

Cubs third. David Bote called out on strikes. Rafael Ortega flies out to left field to Kris Bryant. Frank Schwindel singles to left field. Ian Happ triples to deep center field. Frank Schwindel scores. Willson Contreras singles to shallow left field. Ian Happ scores. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Cubs 3.

Giants fifth. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Kris Bryant singles to center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. to second. Brandon Crawford walks. Kris Bryant to second. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Evan Longoria walks. Brandon Crawford to second. Kris Bryant to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right field. Evan Longoria to second. Brandon Crawford scores. Kris Bryant scores. Kevin Gausman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Evan Longoria out at third. Tommy La Stella homers to right field. Kevin Gausman scores. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Buster Posey singles to center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 12, Cubs 3.

Giants eighth. Brandon Belt walks. Curt Casali walks. Brandon Belt to second. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to center field to Rafael Ortega. Kris Bryant walks. Curt Casali to second. Brandon Belt to third. Thairo Estrada walks. Kris Bryant to second. Curt Casali to third. Brandon Belt scores. Evan Longoria out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Alfonso Rivas. Curt Casali scores. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 14, Cubs 3.

Giants ninth. Caleb Baragar called out on strikes. Tommy La Stella doubles to deep left center field. Brandon Belt hit by pitch. Curt Casali strikes out swinging. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to shallow center field. Brandon Belt to third. Tommy La Stella scores. Mauricio Dubon pinch-hitting for Kris Bryant. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 15, Cubs 3.

Cubs ninth. Alfonso Rivas walks. Matt Duffy singles to right field. Alfonso Rivas to third. Nick Martini pops out to shallow infield to Curt Casali. Scott Effross out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Matt Duffy to third. Alfonso Rivas scores. Rafael Ortega flies out to left field to LaMonte Wade Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 15, Cubs 4.