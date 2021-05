Giants first. Austin Slater singles to left field. Donovan Solano singles to center field. Austin Slater to second. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Albert Pujols. Austin Slater scores. Mauricio Dubon homers to left field. Donovan Solano scores. Steven Duggar strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Dodgers 0.

Giants third. Austin Slater homers to center field. Donovan Solano grounds out to shallow infield, Clayton Kershaw to Albert Pujols. Wilmer Flores flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Evan Longoria singles to shortstop.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Dodgers 0.

Giants fourth. Mauricio Dubon singles to shallow infield. Steven Duggar walks. Mauricio Dubon to second. Curt Casali flies out to shallow center field to Max Muncy. Mike Tauchman grounds out to shallow right field to Albert Pujols. Steven Duggar to second. Mauricio Dubon to third. Kevin Gausman singles to left field. Steven Duggar to third. Mauricio Dubon scores. Austin Slater grounds out to third base, Zach McKinstry to Albert Pujols.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 5, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers eighth. Austin Barnes doubles to left center field. Justin Turner pinch-hitting for Victor Gonzalez. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Max Muncy homers to center field. Austin Barnes scores. Matt Beaty grounds out to first base to LaMonte Wade Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Dodgers 2.

Dodgers ninth. Cody Bellinger reaches on error. Throwing error by Jake McGee. Gavin Lux called out on strikes. Albert Pujols homers to left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Will Smith pinch-hitting for Zach McKinstry. Will Smith called out on strikes. Austin Barnes flies out to right field to Mike Yastrzemski.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Giants 5, Dodgers 4.