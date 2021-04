Mariners third. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow right field, Donovan Solano to Brandon Belt. Mitch Haniger called out on strikes. Ty France homers to center field. Kyle Seager grounds out to shallow right field to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Giants 0.

Mariners fourth. Evan White doubles to shallow left field. Taylor Trammell doubles to deep right center field. Evan White scores. Dylan Moore doubles to deep left center field. Taylor Trammell scores. Jake Fraley walks. Luis Torrens grounds out to shallow infield. Jake Fraley out at second. Dylan Moore to third. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Giants 0.

Mariners seventh. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. Ty France pops out to second base to Donovan Solano. Kyle Seager grounds out to first base, Brandon Belt to Reyes Moronta. Evan White pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Giants 0.