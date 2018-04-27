San Jose's Evander Kane suspended for 1 game for cross-check

NEW YORK (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for Game 2 against Vegas because of a cross-check to the head of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

The NHL announced the ban Friday. The league said Kane's second cross-check after the whistle was "not a hockey play" and served no purpose other than hitting an opponent in the head.

The play came in the third period of a series opener that San Jose lost 7-0 to the Golden Knights.

Kane has been a key component for the Sharks since being acquired in February. He's plays wing on the top line and had three goals in a first-round sweep against Anaheim.

___

