Santa Clara continues winning ways drubbing Alcorn St.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points points and Santa Clara dismantled Alcorn State 92-57 on Sunday.

Justice was 9-of-13 shooting, Trey Wertz scored 17, DJ Mitchell scored 14 and Jalen Williams 11. Santa Clara shot 31 of 53 (58.5%) including 16 of 23 (69.6%) from distance. The Broncos built a 22-7 lead and never trailed.

Heading into the game, the Broncos (13-2) matched their best start since the 1977-78 season and opened 12-2 or better for only the second time in the last 51 years. The Broncos have won their last 15 home games. All of their wins have been at home.

Maurice Howard and Corey Tillery each led the Braves (4-7) with 11 points and Troymain Crosby scored 10. The Braves have lost all seven on the road.

Santa Clara begins West Coast Conference play when it hosts San Diego on Saturday.

The Braves start Southwestern Athletic Conference action Saturday at Prairie View A&M.

