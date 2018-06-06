Santana: This is the NBA's era of prolonged excellence





Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 2 of 2 Carlos Santana performs the national anthem before Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. Carlos Santana performs the national anthem before Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Santana: This is the NBA's era of prolonged excellence 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Carlos Santana says this is the era of prolonged excellence, which is why these NBA Finals featuring LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors is so appealing to him.

The 10-time Grammy winner and three-time Latin Grammy winner appeared on the "PodcastOne Sports Now" show to talk about how he enjoys being part of the NBA Finals. Santana and his wife Cindy Blackman Santana spoke to guest host Tim Reynolds before they performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Game 2 of the series.

There's a ton of talk about the intersection between sports and politics, especially after the Philadelphia Eagles' trip to the White House was called off. Skidmore College coach and former Navy assistant Joe Burke joins the show to break down what it means to players to represent the flag the right way.

Warriors center JaVale McGee also stops by the show, talking about how being part of Golden State has changed him as both a player and a person.