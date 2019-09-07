Saturday's College Football

EAST

Georgetown 43, Marist 3

Kentucky St. 13, Robert Morris 7

Maryland 63, Syracuse 20

Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10

SOUTH

Memphis 55, Southern U. 24

NC State 41, W. Carolina 0

South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17

MIDWEST

Iowa 30, Rutgers 0

Kansas St. 52, Bowling Green 0

Kent St. 26, Kennesaw St. 23, OT

Michigan 24, Army 21, 2OT

Missouri 38, West Virginia 7

Ohio St. 42, Cincinnati 0

Purdue 42, Vanderbilt 24

UAB 31, Akron 20

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Utah 35, N. Illinois 17