Saturday's Scores
|Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21
Crazy Horse def. Wakpala, 27-25, 25-15, 25-18
Mitchell def. Pierre, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-16, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15
|Belle Fourche Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Sturgis, 25-6, 25-11
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Moorcroft, Wyo., 25-16, 25-13
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-12
|Pool B
Belle Fourche def. Hill City, 25-22, 25-18
Hill City def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-19
St. Thomas More def. Hill City, 25-23, 15-25, 26-24
|Pool C
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 35-33, 30-28
Douglas def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-21, 25-18
Philip def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-12, 25-20
Philip def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-8
Philip def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-17
|Pool D
Bowman County, N.D. def. Wall, 25-16, 25-23
Bowman County, N.D. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-22, 25-19
Spearfish def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-16, 25-23
|Belle Fourche, S.D. Tournament
|First Round
Philip def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-13, 17-25, 25-14
|Kimball-White Lake Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Kadoka Area def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 25-16
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-15
Kadoka Area def. Wessington Springs, 25-11, 27-25
Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-19
Wessington Springs def. Jones County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-7
|Pool B
Burke def. Colome, 25-16, 25-10
Burke def. Canistota, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19
Burke def. Iroquois, 25-8, 25-7
Canistota def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-15
Canistota def. Colome, 23-25, 25-9, 25-21
Colome def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-12
|Seventh Place
Jones County def. Iroquois, 25-12, 25-13
|Fifth Place
Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-22, 26-24
|Third Place
Canistota def. Kimball/White Lake, 36-34, 25-18
|Championship
Burke def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-20
|Little Moreau Conference Tournament (LMC)
|Play-In
Newell def. Tiospaye Topa, 17-25, 29-27, 25-14
|First Round
Faith def. Newell, 25-8, 25-19
Harding County def. Bison, 25-5, 25-16
Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19
Timber Lake def. McIntosh, 25-14, 25-11
|Second Round
Faith def. Lemmon, 25-9, 25-14
Harding County def. Timber Lake, 25-19, 25-17
|Third Round
Faith def. Harding County, 25-16, 25-23
|Consolation Bracket
Bison def. McIntosh, 25-9, 27-25
Lemmon def. Bison, 25-18, 25-11
McIntosh def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-8, 25-8
Newell def. Dupree, 25-22, 25-22
Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-19, 25-10
Timber Lake def. Newell, 25-19, 25-17
|Consolation Championship
Timber Lake def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-16
|Championship
Faith def. Timber Lake, 25-19, 25-21
|Miller Tournament
Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-21, 25-13
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-14, 25-19
Miller def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-6
Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 25-19
Potter County def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-18
Wolsey-Wessington def. Potter County, 25-16, 14-25, 25-21
|Sanford Pentagon Tournament
|Orange Division
|Pool A
Parkston def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-21, 25-14
|Pool B
Colman-Egan def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-19
Hanson def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 26-24
|Gold Pool
Parkston def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
|Silver Pool
Alcester-Hudson def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12
Hanson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-17, 25-8
|Bronze Pool
Great Plains Lutheran def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-14
Irene-Wakonda def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23
|Blue Division
|Pool A
Northwestern def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-22
Northwestern def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-8
Northwestern def. Parker, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
Parker def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19
Parker def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-22
Rapid City Central def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-21
|Pool B
Chester def. Madison, 25-14, 25-18
Chester def. Spirit Lake, Iowa, 26-24, 17-25, 25-18
|Pool C
Dell Rapids def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23
Warner def. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 25-17, 25-22
Warner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-21
Warner def. Dell Rapids, 25-10, 25-11
|Pool D
Ethan def. Groton Area, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15
Ethan def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-12, 25-14
Groton Area def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-5
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-5, 25-5
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Groton Area, 25-8, 25-17
|Gold Pool
Ethan def. Parker, 25-20, 25-18
|Silver Pool
Dell Rapids def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-18, 25-17
Rapid City Central def. Dell Rapids, 14-25, 25-16, 25-21
Rapid City Central def. Groton Area, 25-23, 26-24
|Bronze Pool
Freeman def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-21
|Purple Pool
Warner def. Chester, 25-12, 25-17
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Northwestern, 25-23, 25-15
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Warner, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17
|Sisseton Tournament
|First Round
Dakota Valley def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-8
Milbank Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Tea Area def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-15
Winner def. Webster, 25-16, 25-12
|Consolation Semifinal
Sisseton def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 26-24
Tri-Valley def. Webster, 27-25, 25-16
|Semifinal
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 28-26, 25-23
Winner def. Milbank Area, 25-22, 25-23
|Seventh Place
Webster def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-17
|Fifth Place
Tri-Valley def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-14
|Third Place
Milbank Area def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-22
|Championship
Winner def. Dakota Valley, 25-22, 25-20
|Unity Christian Tournament
Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Christian, 19-21, 21-19, 16-14