BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 82, Cusick 45

Belleville West, Ill. 72, Rainier Beach 69

Cheney 63, Pullman 60

Clarkston 57, West Valley (Spokane) 44

Cle Elum/Roslyn 46, Goldendale 45

College Place 67, River View 56

Concordia Christian 58, Taholah 50

Curtis 69, Olympia 61

Deer Park 75, Colville 53

Ellensburg 74, Quincy 40

Freeman 65, Newport 46

Garfield-Palouse 82, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 30

Kamiakin 67, Chiawana 57

Kennewick 62, Hanford 45

Kettle Falls 53, Chewelah 46

Lewis and Clark 85, Mead 65

Liberty (Spangle) 74, Tekoa/Rosalia 41

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 56, Colfax 37

Medical Lake 71, Riverside 68

Mt. Spokane 88, Rogers (Spokane) 55

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Davenport 41

Oakesdale 52, Prescott 50

Odessa 75, Republic 24

Richland 74, Walla Walla 33

Riverside Christian 67, Entiat 41

Rogers (Puyallup) 71, Sumner 56

Royal 75, Warden 50

Shorecrest 71, Shorewood 58

St. George's 74, Wilbur-Creston 41

Sunnyside 66, Moses Lake 60

Sunnyside Christian 59, Klickwood 29

Tacoma Baptist 55, Crosspoint Academy 45

Toppenish 83, Prosser 72

Tri-Cities Prep 66, Liberty Christian 53

Washougal 37, R.A. Long 35

Wellpinit 68, Curlew 46

Wenatchee 67, Davis 58

West Valley (Yakima) 54, Eastmont 51

Zillah 90, La Salle 79

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellarmine Prep 66, Graham-Kapowsin 26

Cheney 62, Pullman 43

Chiawana 52, Kamiakin 50

Clarkston 48, West Valley (Spokane) 44

College Place 63, River View 40

Curtis 52, Olympia 31

Davenport 48, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 38

Davis 57, Wenatchee 44

Deer Park 54, Colville 48

East Valley (Yakima) 45, Ephrata 41

Entiat 41, Riverside Christian 32

Freeman 62, Newport 45

Hermiston, Ore. 54, Southridge 23

Ilwaco 57, Pe Ell 17

Kennewick 62, Hanford 45

Kettle Falls 38, Chewelah 29

La Center 52, Kalama 42

La Conner 69, Mount Vernon Christian 38

La Salle 65, Zillah 35

Lewis and Clark 58, Mead 38

Liberty (Spangle) 79, Tekoa/Rosalia 20

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 55, Colfax 47

Medical Lake 74, Riverside 28

Mt. Spokane 73, Rogers (Spokane) 11

Oakesdale 75, Prescott 19

Odessa 56, Republic 16

Prosser 68, Toppenish 36

Raymond 57, North Beach 30

Richland 66, Walla Walla 38

Rogers (Puyallup) 71, Sumner 56

Selah 58, Grandview 44

Shorecrest 45, Shorewood 26

St. George's 56, Wilbur-Creston 24

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 34, Garfield-Palouse 30

Tacoma Baptist 29, Crosspoint Academy 21

Todd Beamer 53, Timberline 40

Wapato 50, Othello 36

Washougal 56, R.A. Long 30

Waterville/Mansfield 51, Pateros 17

Wellpinit 64, Curlew 55

Willapa Valley 53, South Bend 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/