Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Kitsap 83, South Kitsap 56

Emerald Ridge 64, Rogers (Puyallup) 41

King's Way Christian School 60, Columbia (White Salmon) 21

Pe Ell 49, Winlock 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

South Kitsap 66, Central Kitsap 32

Winlock 63, Pe Ell 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

