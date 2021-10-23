Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 6A= \u00b6 Fort Bend Ridge Point 27, Fort Bend Elkins 7 \u00b6 Fort Bend Travis 23, Fort Bend Dulles 0 \u00b6 Houston Langham Creek 35, Cypress Ranch 34 \u00b6 Houston Stratford 64, Cypress Creek 0 \u00b6 Klein Collins 42, Klein 17 \u00b6 Richmond George Ranch 73, Fort Bend Bush 7 \u00b6 SA Madison 24, SA Northside Brandeis 21, OT \u00b6 SA Northside Marshall 32, San Antonio Harlan 24 \u00b6 SA Northside O'Connor 34, SA Northside Stevens 7 CLASS 5A= \u00b6 CC Calallen 37, Alice 0 \u00b6 CC Miller 44, Port Lavaca Calhoun 40 \u00b6 Edcouch-Elsa 61, Pharr Valley View 7 \u00b6 SA Lanier 34, SA Jefferson 0 CLASS 4A= \u00b6 FW Dunbar 14, FW Eastern Hills 0 CLASS 2A= \u00b6 D'Hanis 27, Bruni 6 CLASS 1A= \u00b6 Lueders-Avoca 59, Moran 12 PRIVATE SCHOOLS= \u00b6 Arlington Grace Prep 57, Waco Reicher 6 \u00b6 SA Texas Military 30, EP Cathedral 0 OTHER= \u00b6 Cypress Bridgeland 55, Cypress Springs 6 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= \u00b6 Benavides vs. Charlotte, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com