Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Euless Trinity 20, Garland Sachse 14
Plano East 36, Richardson Lake Highlands 0
|CLASS 5A
Aledo 51, Bentonville, Ark. 14
North Forney 43, Wylie East 14
|CLASS 3A
Jourdanton 34, Dilley 6
|CLASS 1A
Penelope 48, Morgan 37
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brookesmith vs. Valera Panther Creek, ccd.
Quinlan Boles vs. Collinsville, ppd. to Sept. 8th.
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
