Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 49, Houston Westbury 7
Cypress Fairbanks 70, Houston Northbrook 0
De Soto 19, Dallas Bishop Dunne 7
Fort Bend Ridge Point 20, Spring Dekaney 0
Klein Collins 28, Klein Forest 10
La Joya Palmview 35, Brownsville Porter 27
League City Clear Creek 41, Channelview 39
Pearland 56, Katy Cinco Ranch 28
|CLASS 5A
Frisco 35, Denton Braswell 21
Port Arthur Memorial 10, Beaumont United 3
Rio Grande City 26, Brownsville Lopez 21
Tomball 31, Port Neches-Groves 21
|CLASS 2A
Lindsay 7, Callisburg 6
|CLASS 1A
Calvert 45, Logos Prep 0
Miami 51, Cotton Center 6
Paducah 56, Claude 14
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ladonia Fannindel vs. Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel, ccd. ___
|Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com
