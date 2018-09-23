Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Memorial 0
Cypress Lakes 28, Cypress Springs 7
Dallas Jesuit 42, Plano West 0
Katy 59, League City Clear Springs 7
Katy Mayde Creek 73, Alvin 7
Klein Oak 42, Conroe 29
Plano East 42, McKinney Boyd 21
Round Rock 67, Round Rock McNeil 41
SA Wagner 56, SA Lanier 0
|CLASS 5A
College Station 42, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 19
FW Arlington Heights 42, Saginaw 14
Houston Sterling 68, Sharpstown 0
Lubbock 20, Lamesa 14
|CLASS 4A
Houston Wheatley 41, Houston Kashmere 0
Venus 25, Dallas Pinkston 14
|CLASS 2A
Mertzon Irion County 21, Roby 14
Stamford 42, Haskell 8
|CLASS 1A
McLean 56, Balmorhea 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
WF Christian 45, Loop 0
|OTHER
CC Wings 59, SA Atonement 14
Houston Emery/Weiner School 49, Lake Jackson Brazosport 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 57, West Texas Homeschool 7
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dallas Cristo Rey Jesuit vs. Tyler All Saints, ccd.
FW Wyatt vs. Dallas Bishop Lynch, ccd.
Lexington vs. Hearne, ccd.
Wylie Prep vs. Abilene Christian, ccd.
|Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/