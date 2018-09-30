PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Brownsville Hanna 35, Amarillo Tascosa 19

Cypress Woods 56, Cypress Bridgeland 14

Dickinson 49, Houston Clear Lake 7

Katy Taylor 20, Katy Morton Ranch 6

Midland 51, Harlingen 31

Midland Lee 49, San Benito 0

Odessa 44, Harlingen South 17

SA Madison 33, SA Roosevelt 3

CLASS 5A

Fort Bend Marshall 62, Houston Sterling 0

Fort Bend Willowridge 57, Sharpstown 0

Humble Kingwood Park 28, New Caney Porter 27

Rosenberg Terry 7, Fort Bend Hightower 3

CLASS 1A

Dell City 68, West Texas Homeschool 18

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bullard Brook Hill 50, Albany 14

Grapevine Faith 41, Canadian 20

OTHER

Longview Heritage 49, Tyler Heat 0

