Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Brownsville Hanna 35, Amarillo Tascosa 19
Cypress Creek 45, Houston Stratford 38
Cypress Woods 56, Cypress Bridgeland 14
Dickinson 49, Houston Clear Lake 7
Katy Taylor 20, Katy Morton Ranch 6
Midland 51, Harlingen 31
Midland Lee 49, San Benito 0
Odessa 44, Harlingen South 17
SA Madison 33, SA Roosevelt 3
|CLASS 5A
Fort Bend Marshall 62, Houston Sterling 0
Fort Bend Willowridge 57, Sharpstown 0
Humble Kingwood Park 28, New Caney Porter 27
Rosenberg Terry 7, Fort Bend Hightower 3
|CLASS 1A
Dell City 68, West Texas Homeschool 18
Ira 46, Abilene Christian 20
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bullard Brook Hill 50, Albany 14
Grapevine Faith 41, Canadian 20
|OTHER
Longview Heritage 49, Tyler Heat 0
