PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Brownsville Hanna 35, Amarillo Tascosa 19

Cypress Creek 45, Houston Stratford 38

Cypress Woods 56, Cypress Bridgeland 14

Dickinson 49, Houston Clear Lake 7

Katy Taylor 20, Katy Morton Ranch 6

Midland 51, Harlingen 31

Midland Lee 49, San Benito 0

Odessa 44, Harlingen South 17

SA Madison 33, SA Roosevelt 3

CLASS 5A

Fort Bend Marshall 62, Houston Sterling 0

Fort Bend Willowridge 57, Sharpstown 0

Humble Kingwood Park 28, New Caney Porter 27

Rosenberg Terry 7, Fort Bend Hightower 3

CLASS 1A

Dell City 68, West Texas Homeschool 18

Ira 46, Abilene Christian 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bullard Brook Hill 50, Albany 14

Grapevine Faith 41, Canadian 20

OTHER

Longview Heritage 49, Tyler Heat 0

