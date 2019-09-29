PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 55, Brownsville Hanna 7

Cypress Park 24, Cypress Springs 10

Fort Bend Ridge Point 52, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Harlingen 49, Midland 13

Humble 41, Pasadena Memorial 0

Katy Mayde Creek 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 14

Midland Lee 63, San Benito 12

Odessa 44, Harlingen South 33

Richmond George Ranch 69, Clute Brazoswood 0

CLASS 5A

Fort Bend Marshall 69, Houston Sterling 21

CLASS 4A

FW Benbrook 37, FW Western Hills 22

CLASS 3A

Canadian 49, Grapevine Faith 35

CLASS 2A

Baird 67, River Crossing Homeschool 13

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 72, West Texas Homeschool 0

OTHER

Houston Emery/Weiner School 55, Lakeland Christian Academy 22

Tyler Heat 65, Longview Heritage 26

Yates 40, Worthing 13