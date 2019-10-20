Schools ask lawmakers to ban betting on collegiate sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's public colleges and universities are asking lawmakers to prohibit betting on collegiate sports as the state moves to authorize sports wagering.

Opponents from higher education say bets on amateur athletic contests have the potential to compromise those sports.

Ben Johnson is a spokesman for Ohio State University. He tells the Columbus Dispatch that wagering on collegiate sports runs the risk of increasing problem gambling and the integrity of university athletic programs.

Bruce E. Johnson, president of the Inter-University Council expressed that group's opposition before the House Finance Committee last week. The organization consists of Ohio's 14 public universities.

A current House bill would authorize sports wagering at casinos, racinos and designated veterans and fraternal organizations, and permit online and mobile betting through the Ohio Lottery Commission.

