Schwarber's 12th homer in 10 games helps Nats over .500 IAN QUILLEN, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 10:08 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and the Washington Nationals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Tuesday night to move above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.
Schwarber tied Albert Belle in 1995 for the most home runs over a 10-game span since at least 1901. He has 16 home runs in 18 games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the Nationals’ batting order on June 8.