Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 2, Ross County 0

Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1

Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 1

St. Johnstone 2, Hearts 1

Sunday's Matches

Dundee United 1, Rangers 1

Celtic 3, Dundee 2

Wednesday's Match

Dundee vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 1

Dundee 0, Livingston FC 4

Ross County 3, St. Johnstone 1

St Mirren FC 0, Hearts 2

Sunday's Matches

Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Rangers vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Dundee vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Hearts vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m.

Motherwell vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.