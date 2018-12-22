Seahawks banged up at safety, OL ahead of Chiefs game

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks could be without both starting safeties and two starters on their offensive line for Sunday night's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Free safety Tedric Thompson was officially ruled out with chest and ankle injuries, and strong safety Bradley McDougald is questionable to play because of patella tendinitis. Right guard D.J. Fluker and right tackle Germain Ifedi are questionable with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

Coach Pete Carroll didn't specify the issue plaguing Thompson but said it would take at least another week to be properly addressed.

"He's not in any discomfort from what he's got," Carroll said. "It's just something that they found and so we just got to take a look at it and give him some time for it to go away.

"He's got some swelling in (his chest) that's of question so we're just making sure that we're doing the right thing. There's just some fluid or something in an unusual place. ... He just can't play with it so we have to wait until it goes away."

McDougald was away from the team all week for treatment on his knee and had not yet returned by the time Carroll met with reporters after practice on Friday. Carroll said McDougald is optimistic he will be able to play.

"I can't believe Bradley is not playing in this game," Carroll said. "He has every intention of playing and he just had to miss the week for his treatments."

Delano Hill, Shalom Luani and Maurice Alexander are the options Seattle can turn to if both Thompson and McDougald can't play.

Meanwhile, Fluker did not practice for a third straight week with a hamstring injury that's forced him to miss the last two games. Backup Jordan Simmons went on injured reserve earlier this week after sustaining a knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Fluker is expected to be a game-time decision.

"He's trying to hold out hope for game-day recovery, so we'll see how that goes," Carroll said.

Ifedi injured his groin in practice on Thursday and is also expected to be a game-time decision. His injury is a twofold problem for Seattle as it would require George Fant to play right tackle and limit the team's ability to use six offensive linemen, which it has done frequently.

Ethan Pocic would be the likely fill-in for Fluker at guard if he can't play.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip), long snapper Tyler Ott (illness) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique/groin) are all expected to play despite their questionable status. Running back Rashaad Penny will be a game-time decision.

Linebacker K.J. Wright is returning to the lineup for the first time in five weeks. He's missed 11 games this season because of a knee injury sustained in the preseason. Wright said he's the healthiest he's felt all season, but said his snaps will be limited as he works back into action.

"I'm out there running around with no pain, just out there flying around having a good old time," Wright said. "It just feels good to play healthy. Your mind is focused on other things versus your knee."

