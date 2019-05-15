Seahawks sign former New York Jets starting QB Geno Smith

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have added former New York Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith to the competition to back up Russell Wilson.

Smith signed Wednesday and will be competing with Paxton Lynch, who was selected by Denver in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Brett Hundley became the backup last season after he was acquired in a trade with Green Bay, but he never saw the field as Wilson took every snap. Hundley became a free agent after the season.

Smith started his first two seasons with the Jets before moving into a backup role. He was a backup with the New York Giants in 2017 and last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 28-year-old threw for 25 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in his two seasons as the Jets starter. He has started two regular-season games and appeared in just 10 over the past four seasons.



