Seattle 35, New England 30
Recommended Video:
|New England
|7
|7
|3
|13
|—
|30
|Seattle
|7
|7
|14
|7
|—
|35
NE_D.McCourty 43 interception return (Folk kick), 13:39.
Sea_Lockett 4 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:27. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 8:12. Key Plays: Homer kick return to Seattle 25; Wilson 16 pass to Lockett; Wilson 21 run; Carson 5 run on 3rd-and-1.
NE_Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 13:59. Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards, 6:28. Key Plays: Dugger kick return to New England 28; Newton 15 pass to Byrd; Newton 14 pass to Byrd on 3rd-and-7; Burkhead 1 run on 3rd-and-4; Newton 13 pass to Harry on 4th-and-3.
Sea_Metcalf 54 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:57. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51. Key Play: Wilson 12 pass to Metcalf.
NE_FG Folk 25, 10:12. Drive: 13 plays, 68 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Newton 16 pass to Edelman on 3rd-and-10; Newton 7 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-6; Newton 26 pass to Edelman; Newton 12 pass to Burkhead.
Sea_Dav.Moore 38 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 7:04. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:08. Key Play: Carson 13 run.
Sea_Swain 21 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:00. Drive: 5 plays, 52 yards, 2:30. Key Plays: Dunbar 0 interception return to Seattle 48; Wilson 14 pass to Lockett.
NE_Johnson 1 pass from Newton (run failed), 14:14. Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Taylor kick return to New England 23; Newton 49 pass to Edelman; Newton 16 pass to Izzo; Newton 2 run on 3rd-and-1.
Sea_Carson 18 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 4:32. Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 4:24. Key Plays: Wilson 19 pass to Metcalf; Wilson 8 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-7.
NE_Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 2:16. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: Newton 13 run; Newton 12 pass to Edelman; Newton 16 pass to Byrd; Newton 33 pass to Edelman.
A_0.
___
|NE
|Sea
|FIRST DOWNS
|29
|22
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|22
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-12
|3-7
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|464
|429
|Total Plays
|70
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|67
|154
|Rushes
|25
|30
|Avg per rush
|2.7
|5.1
|NET YARDS PASSING
|397
|275
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-0
|2-13
|Gross-Yds passing
|397
|288
|Completed-Att.
|30-44
|21-28
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.8
|9.2
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-4-3
|6-6-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-56.5
|4-50.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|142
|109
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-20
|Kickoff Returns
|4-99
|3-89
|Interceptions
|1-43
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-12
|9-68
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:41
|31:19
___
RUSHING_New England, Newton 11-47, Michel 7-19, Burkhead 6-2, Taylor 1-(minus 1). Seattle, Carson 17-72, Wilson 5-39, Hyde 5-22, Homer 3-21.
PASSING_New England, Newton 30-44-1-397. Seattle, Wilson 21-28-1-288.
RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 8-179, Harry 8-72, Byrd 6-72, Burkhead 4-47, Izzo 2-19, Meyers 1-7, Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Lockett 7-67, Metcalf 4-92, Dav.Moore 3-48, Carson 3-36, Hyde 2-15, Swain 1-21, Dissly 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_New England, Byrd 1-0. Seattle, Dav.Moore 1-20.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Taylor 3-69, Dugger 1-30. Seattle, Homer 3-89.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Jones 7-0-0, Simon 5-3-0, Phillips 3-3-0, Copeland 3-2-0, Dugger 3-2-0, Gilmore 3-0-0, J.McCourty 3-0-0, Guy 2-0-0, Bentley 1-3-0, Winovich 1-2-.5, Butler 1-1-0, Jackson 1-1-0, Calhoun 1-0-1, Brooks 1-0-0, Cowart 1-0-0, D.McCourty 1-0-0, Thurman 1-0-0, Rivers 0-2-.5, Wise 0-1-0. Seattle, Amadi 8-0-0, Adams 6-4-1, Wagner 5-3-0, Dunbar 5-0-0, Hill 3-1-0, Griffin 3-0-0, Wright 2-2-0, Reed 2-1-0, Irvin 2-0-0, Mayowa 2-0-0, Rush 2-0-0, Blair 1-1-0, Collier 1-0-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Ford 1-0-0, Flowers 0-1-0, Mone 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_New England, D.McCourty 1-43. Seattle, Dunbar 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 51.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Mark Perlman, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.