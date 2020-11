Seattle 37, San Francisco 27

San Francisco 0 7 0 20 — 27 Seattle 6 7 14 10 — 37

First Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 46 pass from Wilson (kick failed), :00. Drive: 7 plays, 86 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: D.Reed 1 interception return to Seattle 14; Wilson 9 pass to Bellore on 3rd-and-8; Wilson 12 pass to Lockett; Dav.Moore 13 run. Seattle 6, San Francisco 0.

Second Quarter

SF_Hasty 1 run (Gould kick), 6:59. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 8:01. Key Plays: Robinson 15-yard roughing the passer penalty; Garoppolo 13 pass to Juszczyk; Garoppolo 6 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-7; Hasty 4 run on 4th-and-1; Garoppolo 10 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 7, Seattle 6.

Sea_Metcalf 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:04. Drive: 8 plays, 81 yards, 3:55. Key Plays: Dav.Moore kick return to Seattle 19; Wilson 11 pass to Lockett; Wilson 15 pass to Metcalf; Wilson 35 pass to Metcalf. Seattle 13, San Francisco 7.

Third Quarter

Sea_Dallas 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:02. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: Wilson 21 run; Wilson 7 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-3. Seattle 20, San Francisco 7.

Sea_Dav.Moore 6 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:51. Drive: 6 plays, 21 yards, 2:07. Key Play: Dallas 6 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 27, San Francisco 7.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 48, 14:07. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 4:39. Key Plays: Dav.Moore 15 run; Wilson 14 pass to Metcalf; Wilson 12 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-10. Seattle 30, San Francisco 7.

SF_McKinnon 1 run (Gould kick), 9:36. Drive: 11 plays, 79 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: Hasty kick return to San Francisco 21; Mullens 12 pass to McKinnon; Mullens 25 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-5; Mullens 12 pass to McKinnon; Dam.Moore 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-10; Mullens 4 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-5; Mullens 6 pass to Aiyuk on 4th-and-1. Seattle 30, San Francisco 14.

SF_Dwelley 16 pass from Mullens (pass failed), 4:16. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:06. Key Plays: Mullens 33 pass to Aiyuk; Mullens 20 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-8. Seattle 30, San Francisco 20.

Sea_Dallas 1 run (Myers kick), 3:33. Drive: 8 plays, 47 yards, 00:43. Key Plays: Ward 12-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Wilson 4 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-3. Seattle 37, San Francisco 20.

SF_Aiyuk 3 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 1:52. Drive: 9 plays, 81 yards, 1:41. Key Plays: Hasty kick return to San Francisco 19; Mullens 11 pass to Bourne; Mullens 14 pass to McKinnon; Mullens 17 pass to Bourne; Mullens 29 pass to T.Taylor. Seattle 37, San Francisco 27.

SF Sea FIRST DOWNS 24 27 Rushing 6 7 Passing 16 16 Penalty 2 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-13 9-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 351 350 Total Plays 66 67 Avg Gain 5.3 5.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 52 101 Rushes 22 28 Avg per rush 2.4 3.6 NET YARDS PASSING 299 249 Sacked-Yds lost 3-23 2-12 Gross-Yds passing 322 261 Completed-Att. 29-41 27-37 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.8 6.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-2-1 7-4-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-50.5 4-54.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 94 63 Punt Returns 1-20 2-24 Kickoff Returns 4-74 2-38 Interceptions 0-0 1-1 PENALTIES-Yds 6-36 6-30 FUMBLES-Lost 3-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:02 30:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Hasty 12-29, Coleman 3-20, Garoppolo 4-4, McKinnon 3-(minus 1). Seattle, Dallas 18-41, Dav.Moore 2-28, Wilson 6-23, Bellore 1-5, Homer 1-4.

PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 18-25-0-238, Garoppolo 11-16-1-84. Seattle, Wilson 27-37-0-261.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 8-91, Bourne 8-81, McKinnon 4-40, T.Taylor 3-32, Kittle 2-39, Juszczyk 2-21, Dwelley 1-16, Hasty 1-2. Seattle, Metcalf 12-161, Dallas 5-17, Lockett 4-33, Dav.Moore 3-18, Dissly 1-17, Bellore 1-9, Hollister 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, T.Taylor 1-20. Seattle, Dav.Moore 2-24.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, Hasty 2-36, McKinnon 1-20, Pettis 1-18. Seattle, Dav.Moore 2-38.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Moseley 7-3-0, Greenlaw 7-1-0, Ward 5-1-0, Verrett 4-2-0, Armstead 4-1-0, Warner 3-1-0, Hyder 2-1-1, Jones 2-1-0, K.Williams 2-0-1, Harris 1-4-0, Willis 1-2-0, Al-Shaair 1-0-0, Givens 1-0-0, Jordan 0-1-0, Kinlaw 0-1-0. Seattle, Wagner 6-5-2, D.Reed 6-0-0, Dunbar 4-0-0, Flowers 4-0-0, Diggs 3-3-0, Wright 3-3-0, Neal 3-2-0, Robinson 2-1-1, Ford 2-1-0, Brooks 1-3-0, Dam.Moore 1-1-0, Bullard 1-0-0, Collier 1-0-0, J.Reed 0-2-0, Sullivan 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. Seattle, D.Reed 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ David Oliver, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.