Seattle 7, Arizona 3
|Seattle
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Moore cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|France dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Walker dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|White 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Jay cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Locastro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strnge-Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walton ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Varsho c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odom c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Seattle
|110
|002
|021
|—
|7
|Arizona
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
DP_Seattle 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Marmolejos (4), France (2), Walton (1), Ervin (3), VanMeter (2), Peralta (7). SB_Strange-Gordon (2), Varsho 2 (3), P.Smith (1), Moore (11). SF_Lewis (2), Calhoun (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Dunn
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|Sadler W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gerber H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Misiewicz H,7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Graveman H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Weaver L,1-7
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Bergen
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Rondón
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Mella
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Rondón, Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:32.
