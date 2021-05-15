Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 7 10 7
Hernandez 2b 5 0 2 0 Kelenic lf 4 2 3 3
A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Haniger dh 4 1 1 2
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1
E.Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0
Giménez pr 0 1 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 4 1 2 0
Naylor rf 4 2 3 2 Marmolejos 1b 4 0 1 0
Luplow cf 4 0 3 1 Torrens c 3 0 0 1
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 3 2 2 0
Hedges c 3 0 1 0
Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 010 002 3
Seattle 102 000 40x 7

E_Marmolejos (2). DP_Cleveland 1, Seattle 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Seattle 4. 2B_Luplow 2 (5), Kelenic 2 (2), Moore 2 (7), Haggerty (2). HR_Naylor (3), Seager (8), Kelenic (1), Haniger (11). SB_Moore (7). SF_Torrens (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale L,5-1 6 2-3 7 5 5 1 6
Maton 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Stephan 1 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Flexen W,4-1 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 0
Graveman H,4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chargois 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Montero S,5-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Chargois (E.Rosario). WP_Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:06. A_10,014 (47,929).