Seattle-Houston Runs

Recommended Video:

Astros second. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Abraham Toro reaches on error. Fielding error by Dee Gordon. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Abraham Toro to third. George Springer singles to shallow infield. Martin Maldonado to second. Abraham Toro scores. Josh Reddick grounds out to shallow right field, Dee Gordon to Evan White.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 1, Mariners 0.

Mariners third. Evan White hit by pitch. Dee Gordon strikes out swinging. Joe Odom singles to first base. Evan White scores. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore walks. Joe Odom to second. Kyle Lewis singles to center field. Dylan Moore to third. Joe Odom scores. Kyle Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 2, Astros 1.

Astros fourth. Jose Altuve singles to left field. Kyle Tucker reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jose Altuve out at second. Abraham Toro grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Evan White. Kyle Tucker to second. Martin Maldonado singles to center field. Kyle Tucker scores. George Springer walks. Josh Reddick grounds out to shallow center field, J.P. Crawford to Evan White.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 2, Astros 2.

Astros ninth. Jose Altuve called out on strikes. Kyle Tucker homers to right field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Mariners 2.