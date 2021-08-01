Seattle-Texas Runs

Mariners second. Ty France hit by pitch. Abraham Toro singles to left field. Ty France to second. Jarred Kelenic walks. Abraham Toro to second. Ty France to third. Cal Raleigh flies out to right field to Adolis Garcia. Jake Bauers singles to right field. Jarred Kelenic to second. Abraham Toro to third. Ty France scores. Dylan Moore walks. Jake Bauers to second. Jarred Kelenic to third. Abraham Toro scores. J.P. Crawford lines out to shallow center field to Andy Ibanez. Jake Bauers doubled off second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 2, Rangers 0.