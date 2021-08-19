Seattle sweep: France 11th-inning HR as M's win 9-8 at Texas STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 7:24 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep with a 9-8 win over Texas on Thursday, after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth.
France went deep off Joe Barlow (0-1), who would have given up another homer if not for a spectacular inning-ending leaping catch by All-Star rookie outfielder Adolis Garcia, who had his glove extended over the wall in the awkward cutout fronting the Texas bullpen in right-center to rob Jake Fraley.
