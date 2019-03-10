Seattle tops Grand Canyon 83-76 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown and Morgan Means scored 21 points apiece as Seattle got past Grand Canyon 83-76 in overtime on Saturday. Means also had six rebounds for the Redhawks.

Myles Carter had 13 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (18-13, 6-10 Western Athletic Conference). Delante Jones added 12 points.

Carlos Johnson had 22 points for the Antelopes (18-12, 10-6). Alessandro Lever added 15 points. Trey Drechsel had 7 points and 12 rebounds.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Antelopes with the win. Grand Canyon defeated Seattle 71-57 on Jan. 5.

