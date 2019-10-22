Second-seeded Zverev loses to Fritz at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday, losing 7-6 (7), 6-4 to Taylor Fritz.

Zverev led 4-0 in the first-set tiebreaker and later held a set point before Fritz took his chance to clinch it with an ace.

The 31st-ranked American got the only service break of the match in the third game of the second set and converted his first match point with a two-handed backhand winner.

The loss rules out a possible final against top-seeded Roger Federer, who part owns the agency which manages the sixth-ranked German's career.

The defeat also harms Zverev's chances of defending his ATP Finals title next month. He is seventh in the season-long standings to advance to the eight-man event in London.

