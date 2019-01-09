Seguin, Bishop lead Stars to 3-1 win over Blues

Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates after scoring against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After a couple of scoring droughts this season, Tyler Seguin has hit his stride.

Seguin scored twice and Ben Bishop made several key saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

"I didn't want to talk about it, pucks hitting crossbars and all that stuff," said Seguin, who has 17 goals. "It's part of the game and I knew things were going to start going in. I didn't know when and I just wanted to keep shooting and right now they're going in."

Seguin has six goals and seven points in his last four games. John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, who won despite generating only 17 shots on net.

Bishop, a St. Louis native, stopped 26 shots against his former team and improved to 5-5-1 versus the Blues.

David Perron scored for the Blues, who lost for the first time in eight games against the Stars at the Enterprise Center. St. Louis is 11-5-1 in its last 17 games against Dallas.

The Blues had two power-play chances in the first period but were unable to convert on either one.

"That kind of killed us," defenseman Joel Edmundson said.

The Stars capitalized on their second shot of the game when Seguin scored at 11:27 of the first period. An unguarded Seguin knocked in a loose rebound that eluded defenseman Carl Gunnarsson just outside the crease.

Dallas added two goals in the second for a 3-0 lead.

Dallas had a 5-on-3 opportunity for 1:35 early in the period and made the Blues pay. Klingberg drilled a slap shot from the slot at 1:43 to make it 2-0. The shot went between goalie Jake Allen's pads for Klingberg's first goal in 18 games since Oct. 23.

It marked the sixth consecutive game in which the Stars scored a power-play goal.

"Undisciplined start to the period," Blues interim coach Craig Berube said. "I didn't like that."

The crowd booed after Seguin scored his second of the night when he beat Allen badly at 6:12 for a 3-0 cushion. It marked the seventh goal Allen had allowed on the last 19 shots he faced.

St. Louis took a timeout after the goal, and it worked. Perron scored on a backhand from the right faceoff circle past a screened Bishop at 6:25.

Perron's 15th of the season gave him a career-best eight-game point streak (four goals, seven assists).

St. Louis had 12 shots on goal in the third period but couldn't score.

"I just thought in the third we didn't push hard enough," Perron said. "Doesn't matter what happened. We've got to go and put everything out there."

Stars coach Jim Montgomery credited Bishop with keeping the Blues off the scoreboard in the final period.

"Well, he got it for us, too, in the third period," Montgomery said. "Our goaltenders have been superb and Bish is our No. 1 and he's done a tremendous job for us all year long."

St. Louis has lost five of seven at home.

"I go back to the last five games at home and I've thought we played well, but obviously this is a results business," Berube said.

NOTES: Blues forward Alexander Steen was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He played less than three minutes in the first period Monday at Philadelphia. ... Blues C Tyler Bozak, who missed Monday's game with the flu, was scratched. ... Dallas forward Valeri Nichushkin played in his 200th NHL game. ... The Stars' first shot on goal came at 10:25 of the first period. ... The Blues fell to 25-11-2 in their last 38 games on zero days' rest.

UP NEXT

Stars: Play at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Blues: Host Montreal on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports