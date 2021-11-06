Seider scores in OT as Red Wings beat Sabres 4-3 JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press Nov. 6, 2021 Updated: Nov. 6, 2021 10:20 p.m.
1 of14 Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his goal with defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Buffalo Sabres center Arttu Ruotsalainen (25) celebrates his goal with left wing Anders Bjork (96) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Buffalo Sabres center Arttu Ruotsalainen (25) puts the puck past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) looks for the puck in traffic during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) loses his balance during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) carries the puck past Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Buffalo Sabres left wing John Hayden (15) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BUFFALO, NY (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:45 into overtime, Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night.
Rookie Lucas Raymond had three assists and Pius Suter added a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots as Detroit snapped a four-game skid to close out a four-game road trip.
Written By
JONAH BRONSTEIN