Serbia rallies to reach semifinals by ousting China 77-70 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 12:13 a.m.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Ana Dabovic found a way to provide just the spark Serbia needed to keep its medal hopes alive.
Standing closer to the Olympic rings logo at half-court than the 3-point arc, Dabovic knocked down huge shot, keying the rally the helped Serbia beat China 77-70 Wednesday to reach a second straight semifinals.
