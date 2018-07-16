Serena Williams at No. 28 in WTA rankings, climbs 153 spots









Serena Williams of the United States is dejected after losing a point to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, meets Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the net after defeating him in the men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018.

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams climbed 153 spots in the WTA rankings after her runner-up finish at Wimbledon, putting her back in the top 30.

Williams is ranked 28th in the list published Monday. At Wimbledon, the former No. 1 was playing only her fourth tournament after returning from childbirth, but still reached the final before losing to Angelique Kerber of Germany. Kerber climbed six spots to No. 4, with Simona Halep holding onto the top ranking despite going out in the third round at the All England Club.

Kevin Anderson climbed into the men's top 5 for the first time after his run to the Wimbledon final put him in fifth place, while champion Novak Djokovic jumped 11 spots to No. 10. Rafael Nadal, who lost to Djokovic in the semifinals, remains No. 1.