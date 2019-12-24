Shabazz carries San Francisco over Fresno State 71-69

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including a game-winner with 0.5 seconds left, as San Francisco edged past Fresno State 71-69 on Monday night.

Mustafa Lawrence gave Fresno State a 69-64 lead with 59 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs went scoreless the rest of the way. Shabazz started the 7-0 game-ending run with a 3-pointer and Jamaree Bouyea made two free throws on the Dons' next possession.

Jordan Ratinho had 13 points for San Francisco (11-3). Charles Minlend added 12 points.

Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (4-8). Lawrence and New Williams each had 12 points.

San Francisco plays Harvard at home next Monday. Fresno State plays UC Riverside at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com