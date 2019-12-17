Shaq planning Miami-flavored carnival for Super Bowl party

MIAMI (AP) — Shaquille O'Neal is making sure the carnival comes to Miami along with the Super Bowl.

O'Neal announced Tuesday that his fourth annual “Shaq's Fun House” will be held Jan. 31. The event is part carnival, party and music festival. Artists set to perform feature a Miami connection and include Pitbull, Diddy and Tiesto, along with Diplo, Carnage and Shaq as DJ Diesel. Rapper DaBaby, who appeared on “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 7. is set to perform on a second stage.

“Miami has always been a fun place,” O'Neal said. “I used to be the emperor of Miami, so now the emperor is returning.”

O'Neal last held his “Shaq's Fun House” in Atlanta at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, before the Super Bowl in February. O'Neal said the Miami event at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center will be even bigger, with 5,000 expected.

“It's going to be the best party in Miami,” O'Neal said. “I'm building my own state fair with oversized games, carnival food, tons of performers, firebreathers, stilt walkers, sword swallowers. I got it all.”

The Super Bowl is Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

___

www.SHAQSFUNHOUSE.COM