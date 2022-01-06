Sharks end two-game skid with 3-2 win over Sabres Jonah Bronstein, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 11:09 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adin Hill made 37 saves, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks ended a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Matt Neito and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose, playing the third game of a four-game trip. The short-handed Sharks turned in a strong defensive performance after allowing a total of 14 goals in consecutive losses and 28 in five games.
