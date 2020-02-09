Sharp-shooting Saint Mary's women topple No. 11 Zags 70-60

Recommended Video:

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Taycee Wedin had career high's of six 3-pointers and 24 points, Sam Simons added 22 points with five 3s and Saint Mary's ended No. 11 Gonzaga's 21-game winning streak with a 70-60 victory on Saturday.

The winning streak was the longest in the nation and two shy of the school record.

The Gaels, who lost seven of eight games after losing 74-49 in Spokane, made 14 of 21 from 3-point r nge aand held the Bulldogs to 33% shootin overallg, including 1 of 15 in the first quarter.

Madeline Holland added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Gaels (11-13, 6-7 West Coast Conference), who used the hot shooting to overcome 21 turnovers against a team that was allowing 52 points per game.

It was the second game for Gonzaga (23-2, 12-1) since starting guard Katie Campbell injured a knee and the first since it was revealed she will miss the rest of her senior year.

Jessie Loera led the Bulldogs with a career-high 19 points and seven assists. Jill Townsend added 18 points, 15 in the second half.

Gonzaga, 14th in the country at 46% shooting, got in trouble early, missing its first 10 shots and its last five to trail 18-4 after the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, starting when Kaylynne Truong hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the Bulldogs reeled off 12 straight points to close within 20-16. However, Simons had a pair of 3-pointers in the midst of a 10-0 run and the Gaels led 32-23 at the half.

Five 3-pointers in the third quarter helped Saint Mary's push the lead to 55-37 at the end of the period. A Wedin 3 to open the fourth quarter put Gonzaga down 21. The Bulldogs then had four 3-pointers in an 18-5 run to close within 63-55 midway through the quarter but the rally stalled out.

_____

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25