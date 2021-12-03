Shepherd, Kelly lead Cal past Beavers 73-61 in Pac 12 opener Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 1 a.m.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd and Andre Kelly combined for 45 points, 33 in the second half and California opened Pac-12 play with a 73-61 win over Oregon State on Thursday night.
Kelly had eight points in the first five minutes of the second half when he and Shepherd combined for a 12-1 Golden Bear run. Then they scored the final 13 Cal points over the last four minutes to hold off the Beavers.