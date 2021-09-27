Shohei Ohtani ends his brilliant season hungry for winning GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Sep. 27, 2021 Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 2:54 p.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his final game at Angel Stadium this season, striking out 10 Mariners amid the serenades of “M-V-P!” that have been the soundtrack to his summer.
Yet he left the mound with the score tied because his Los Angeles Angels teammates couldn't score more than one run, denying Ohtani a chance for his 10th victory. When the Angels' bullpen took over, its first two relievers swiftly surrendered four runs to playoff-contending Seattle in a 5-1 loss.