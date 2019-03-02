Show hits record 10 3-pointers, Binghamton tops Maine 83-60

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — J.C. Show scored 30 points and made a school-record 10 3-pointers on 10-of-14 shooting from behind the arc and Binghamton beat Maine 83-60 on Saturday to secure the No. 7 seed in the America East Conference tournament.

The Bearcats made a season-high 19 of 36 3-pointers and Show made all seven of his 3s in the second half as Binghamton (9-21, 5-10) pulled away from a 33-29 halftime lead. Caleb Stewart had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Binghamton and Sam Sessoms added 13 points and six assists.

Vincent Eze scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Black Bears (5-25, 3-12), who have lost seven straight and entered a game behind the Bearcats. Dennis Ashley added 11 points and Ilija Stojiljkovic had eight rebounds and six assists.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears for the season. Binghamton defeated Maine 78-66 on Jan. 26. Binghamton finishes out the regular season against Albany at home on Tuesday. Maine finishes out the regular season against New Hampshire on the road on Tuesday.

