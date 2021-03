CHICAGO (AP) — Young Boys Bern forward Jordan Siebatcheu and Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis have been added to the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Jamaica and Northern Ireland. and they could make their national team debuts.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini and Lille forward Tim Weah will miss the match because of novel coronavirus quarantine requirements in their areas, which impact their travel.