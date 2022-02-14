Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 14, 2022
1 of14 Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons, left, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Jordan Nwora (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Portland Trail Blazers' Greg Brown III (4) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Portland Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby, top, is unable to control a pass in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Portland Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby, right, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford, left, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, watches from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (27) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
Simons has averaged 30 points and has shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range during Portland's winning streak.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE